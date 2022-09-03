 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $349,500

Gorgeous, better than new, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in the scenic subdivision, The Vale at Redbud. Split floor plan includes open living/kitchen/dining combo with stunning wood look tile. Large Master bedroom with en suite that includes a tiled, frameless glass shower, dual vanity, dreamy soaker tub and a massive master closet connecting to a bright and cheery laundry room with a window. Brand new washer & dryer included. Vaulted ceiling in Kitchen/Nook. Brand new refrigerator stays! Separate study/flex room with wainscoting and charming barn doors. Large level backyard space, w/covered patio. Neighborhood amenities include splash pad and picnic area, pond and views galore. Quality construction, move-in ready! Don't miss out on this one!

