3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $333,900
Popular Aspen plan 3/2/3 plus study features a Parade of Homes award-winning kitchen w/granite countertops, SS appliances, butler's pantry & ample storage. Master suite w/tray ceiling and separate bath w/dual vanity, tiled shower w/frameless glass, stand alone soaking tub & His/Hers closets. Currently under construction in scenic new subdivision, The Vale at Redbud. Est. Completion Oct/Nov 2021.

