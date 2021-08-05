 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $322,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $322,900

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $322,900

Gorgeous Gunnison plan currently under construction in scenic subdivision, The Vale at Redbud. Split floor plan includes open living/kitchen/dining combo, separate study/flex room w/barn doors. Master suite w/tiled shower, dual vanity, soaker tub & massive master closet that connects to laundry room. Vaulted ceiling in Kitchen/Nook. Currently under construction.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News