 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $317,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $317,900

3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $317,900

Popular Creede plan 3/2/3 plus study Parade of Homes award-winning kitchen w/granite countertops, SS appliances, includes open living/kitchen/dining combo, separate study/flex room w/barn doors that open to living, & master suite tiled shower, and stand alone soaking tub. Located in scenic new subdivision, The Vale at Redbud. Currently under construction.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News