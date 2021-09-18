 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $300,000

MOVE-IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION! Single Story 3/2/3 + Study. Open Kitchen & Living concept with Fireplace, Butler’s Pantry/Serving Bar, Large Master Suite with a Spa Bath, Executive Office to work from home, and 2 Guest Rooms. Upgrades include Designer Lighting, Blinds, full Sprinkler, and full Fencing. Gorgeous neighborhood with Park, Trails, and Fishing Pond! Conveniently located to highways, shopping, & great schools.

