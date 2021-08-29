3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $195,000

Here's your chance to live in the well known secure Spunky Creek addition. You'll be just 18 minutes to the Tulsa international airport or downtown . 3b 2b. spacious living area has impressive brick fireplace and wall of windows looking out to a yard of mature trees and landscaping. Kitchen range with Brick surround and large dining. Walk in closets in each bedroom. Separate laundry room and pantry. Home has large garage with workshop plus 14x20 shop with electric snd gas. This home is ready for updates with your style and vision.