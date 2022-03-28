3 Bedroom Home in Catoosa - $155,000

Coming Soon, No showings or offers until 3/24/2022. Open and airy three bedroom, two bath home nestled in the trees! Home sits in a secluded cul-de-sac on TWO lots! Spacious living space overlooking the beautiful wooded hills. New roof, windows, and exterior doors within the last two years. New Trex deck on back porch, whirlpool bath in the primary bathroom, hanging bar in the laundry with storage, built in pantry, truly a must see!