3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $995,000

Custom-built with game and a theatre room up, 4 full & 1.5 bath downstairs w/3 car garage and gigantic inside utility/mudroom. Huge kitchen w island & separate beverage warming stations plus formal dining. Cozy living room w/fireplace leads to patio, pool & outdoor kitchen area. Detached shop 2400 sq ft (40x60) with room for RV, Boat or many toys; 14x30 pool (15k gal), brick pool house w/outdoor entertaining kitchen. Smart house & all equip stays. Close to Turnpike & Main street shopping. Horses permitted

