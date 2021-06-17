3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $99,500

PRICE DROP...SEND HIGHEST & BEST CASH OFFERS ONLY--OVER LIST PRICE--OFFERS DUE BY 6/21/2021, 3 Bdrms, 1 & 1/2 baths, hardwood floors in main part of the home. The 3rd bdrm is a add on along with the 1/2 bath. Rehab was done a year ago. New vinyl windows , bath update. The home has a storm cellar inside the one car garage, washer/dryer hookups.The home will likely not qualify for FHA or VA. This property sells AS-IS but in working order. There is a mold addendum for this property.