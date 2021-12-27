3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $845,000

Beautiful 10 -20 acres (+/-) w/homes located on E side of S 193rd E Ave just S of 41st. Great pasture potential or great for renovating, re-building, farming, etc. Zoned AG. BA Schools. Cross-reference MLS # 2141811. Everything on all 20 acres being sold AS-IS. Don't miss out on all the wonderful potential these 2 parcels have to offer.