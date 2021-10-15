 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $649,000

Beautifully remodeled home on just over 4 acres. Country living but close to everything one needs. With new flooring, new roof, new windows I could go on as we have a page full of new items. Spring creek that winds through the backyard great for relaxation. Water and Electric in both the RV Storage for 36' RV's & Barn, Shed has electric as well.

