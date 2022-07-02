 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $575,000

This home is an entertainers dream! The home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, oversized media room, living room with 20" ceilings, perfect for family gatherings. The open and airy floor plan, offers lots of natural light with 2 open dining areas and study. The home is equipped with high efficiency amenities, upscale lighting, accent walls, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, office, and much more. Nestled in a quaint cup-de-sac located in Broken Arrow Schools.

