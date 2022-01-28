 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $570,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $570,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $570,000

Gated entry in small peaceful neighborhood. Beautiful custom home built on just over 1.5 acres. Each of 3 bedrooms fits king size bed and has its own bathroom. Beautiful granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Outdoor kitchen on covered back patio overlooks the beautiful inground pool. Enjoy entertaining in your backyard with basketball court or working on your car in your very own 24x40 shop that is heated and has workspace with shelves. Inground storm shelter is large. Gorgeous fireplace insert stays

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert