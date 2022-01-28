3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $570,000

Gated entry in small peaceful neighborhood. Beautiful custom home built on just over 1.5 acres. Each of 3 bedrooms fits king size bed and has its own bathroom. Beautiful granite kitchen and bathroom counters. Outdoor kitchen on covered back patio overlooks the beautiful inground pool. Enjoy entertaining in your backyard with basketball court or working on your car in your very own 24x40 shop that is heated and has workspace with shelves. Inground storm shelter is large. Gorgeous fireplace insert stays