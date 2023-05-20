PRICE ADJUSTMENT To This Gorgeous gated home in Rabbit Run/Builders former model home! This stunning patio 3 bedrooms 2 baths, amazing kitchen opens to Great room and dining area, sun room/music room. Guest room with Murphy bed and built in desk. Kitchen made for a chief, 2 walk in pantries granite counter tops with a side bar. Great room with fireplace Spacious Master bedroom with large bathroom, double sinks, Walk in shower with soaker tub and closet space.