An individually designed row home in a newly developed urban project in Broken Arrow's Rose District. The home is located one block from Main Street offering walkable access to parks, museums, churches, public and private schools, shopping, restaurants, the Saturday morning Farmer's Market and the Performing Arts Center of BA. The home's spacious open-concept-living features an office/flex room, three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a large two-car rear-entry garage with storage. The master bedroom is enhanced with a scenic balcony.