3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $545,000

Historic craftsmanship meets modern urban living in the Rose District. Beautiful home is walking distance to Main Street! Built in 2018 by BA Restored. This charming home has unique character unlike other homes you have een! Quality finishes that encompasses elegance and comfort, perfect for entertaining! Scraped hardwood floors in all rooms, small flex bonus space to utilize as an office, heated saltwater pool (Pentair High Performance heat pump, Dolphin robot cleaner, custom pool cover, Quartz plaster finish, and programmable color changing lighting), wood burning fireplace, HUGE master bathroom and closet, walk-in attic space, oversized 2 car garage, clawfoot tub, multiple accent walls, custom built with all the extras - must see to appreciate! Walking distance to restaurants such as In the Raw, coffee shops, sweet treats and amazing Main Street events. Living in the Rose District is more than just a home, it is an experience!