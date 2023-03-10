Welcome to the Sterling Plan! Wonderful 2 level open floor plan featuring 4 true bedrooms (2 up and 2 down), 3 full and 1 half baths, plus bonus room & office. Large master suite with premium finishes. Great for entertaining, and perfect for a family! This home has premium finishes including, oak wood floors, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, LED luxury lighting and more! Home is under construction, come pick your finishes to make this home yours!
contributed
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $534,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will offer everything from pickleball courts to a Ferris wheel, and its three bars and two kitchen spaces will be able to serve 800 to 1,00…
Tanner Charles Luetjen, a Battle Creek Church worship leader, used the experience to give his girlfriend one of the most unique birthday prese…
"What you're doing is, you're bringing chaos to order," Stewart tells the lawmaker from Broken Arrow during a nine-minute segment about Dahm's…
The 21-year-old will audition for Lionel Richie, Katie Perry and Luke Bryan in an episode scheduled to air 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5 on ABC.
What complicated the vote — and Wednesday’s discussion — was that the approved version of the resolution excluded language from the original d…