Welcome to the Sterling Plan! Wonderful 2 level open floor plan featuring 4 true bedrooms (2 up and 2 down), 3 full and 1 half baths, plus bonus room & office. Large master suite with premium finishes. Great for entertaining, and perfect for a family! This home has premium finishes including, oak wood floors, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, LED luxury lighting and more! Home is under construction, come pick your finishes to make this home yours!