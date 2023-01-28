 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $534,500

Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby East School. This Viceroy II floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage and home office! Enjoy the neighborhood pool and easy access to dining and shopping. Pictures shown are of previous model, 4021 W Yuma St is still under construction.

