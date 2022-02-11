3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $525,000

Beautiful, move in ready home, in a small, quiet neighborhood, with lots of space on a half acre with a shop/4th garage! 3 true bedrooms, with office, and game room (c/b 4th bedroom) with wet bar; 3 full baths, 1 half bath in home, 1 half bath in the shop. Open kitchen with a formal dining space (w/ built ins!) + eat in area. Backyard is ready for entertainment with covered patio! Inside safe room for tornado shelter. Too many amenities to list! Easy highway access. All that's missing is you!