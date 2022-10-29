3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $500,000

Stunning luxury home brimming with craftsmanship, attention to detail and fine finishes. Rich hardwood floors, elevated ceiling and wall finishes, plantation shutters, wood-trimmed windows and doors, designer light fixtures and granite counters throughout. This single story home boasts a large vaulted great room with stone fireplace and beamed ceilings, open to the dining room and kitchen. Chef's kitchen features abundant storage and counter space, a gas range with pot filler, and a large walk-in pantry. The primary suite has vaulted and beamed ceilings, a stunning ensuite bathroom and large closet. There is an additional bedroom and a full hall bathroom. The large study located just off the foyer has a closet, and could be used as a bedroom. The screened back porch is a peaceful place for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Rabbit Run is a distinctive community offering custom built, luxury homes with those seeking to downsize. It is a 27-acre gated neighborhood offering beautifully designed single-story homes featuring curvilinear streets, trails, a stocked pond, club house, front lawn care and plenty of beautiful common areas. Rabbit Run is located minutes from shopping, entertainment, hospitals, and medical care. Plus, it's less than a mile to the Creek Turnpike making travel downtown or the airport a breeze!