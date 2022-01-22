 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $485,000

This custom design offers 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage & game room in coveted Shadow Trails, located in Bixby Schools. Entering the home, you will find a custom iron door w/private entrance to your home office. Unique open floor plan w/formal open dining, spacious kitchen, soaring ceilings, fireplace, black & gold light fixtures, drop zone, custom island along picture window perfect for kids to grab a bite to eat or to entertain family & friends. Sunset views from your private 2nd floor balcony.

