 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $485,000

Luxury single story Meets design eye, backyard oasis on a corner lot, and personal builder approval! Quaint Community offers mature trails, picnic areas, and conveniently access to Creek Tpk near Warren Theater. Primary suite is a dream, leads into laundry, and back to 2-story entry. Solid hardwoods, energy efficient, near new build with option to finish out additional decked square footage upstairs.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert