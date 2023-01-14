3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $485,000

Beautiful, luxurious home, move-in ready and single story with stylish wood trim finishes throughout. Upgrades include: built-in cabinets and storage in almost every room, kitchen with plenty of storage and large pantry, high vaulted ceilings, electronic/UV blinds. Master suite has two large closets, double vanity, large soaker tub, and a spacious curbless shower. Backyard has an upgraded patio, pergola, and maintenance free living with turf walkway. 3rd bedroom is a great plex room with a Murphy bed, currently being used as an office.