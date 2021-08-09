 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $475,000

Exquisite Villa in Gated Berwick! 1 Owner, 1 level home. High end finishes throughout. Vaulted ceilings with cathedral beams, hardwoods, 2 story f/b kitchen with amazing appliances including side by side ref/frz. Large breakfast room overlooking landscaped, private backyard. Oversized, vaulted master bedroom with large adjacent ensuite. Walk through closet to laundry with sink. 2 guest bedrooms w/ful baths. 1 c/b office. Flex room c/b theater room. Large covered outdoor living with FP and Outdoor kitchen!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News