3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $470,000

One of a kind custom layout. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & 3 car garage w/drop zone. In the living area you will find 18" ceilings, exotic countertops, custom fireplace w/flush backsplash souring to the ceiling, quaint kitchen nook w/a private office hidden behind the kitchen. Home offers lots of natural light, full privacy fence, 9" ceilings in bedrooms, LED lights, custom railing & oak wood floors. This home wouldn't be complete w/out the modern touches throughout & a free standing tub in main bath.

