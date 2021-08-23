 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

Exquisite Villa in Gated Berwick! 1 Owner, 1 level home. High end finishes throughout. Vaulted ceilings with cathedral beams, hardwoods, 2 story f/b kitchen with amazing appliances including side by side ref/frz. Large breakfast room overlooking landscaped, private backyard. Oversized, vaulted master bedroom with large adjacent ensuite. Walk through closet to laundry with sink. 2 guest bedrooms w/ful baths. 1 c/b office. Flex room c/b theater room. Large covered outdoor living with FP and Outdoor kitchen!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News