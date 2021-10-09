 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $459,000

Just finished! Brand New Construction in highly desirable Bixby North school district. This Capital floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, home office, and flex room- all on 1 level! Seller unable to close until July 1, 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News