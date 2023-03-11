Beautiful newer construction, less than 2 years old, on over half an acre in a highly sought after area! Quaint, quiet neighborhood with a huge private backyard. Vaulted ceilings all over including the entrance, kitchen and dining area, master and a separate vaulted spare bedroom. No expense was spared on this beautiful custom! Granite throughout with an open concept living room boasting a cozy fireplace. Natural lighting reigns throughout with floor to ceiling windows! Spacious over-sized kitchen with a large island and a huge walk-in pantry. Tile showers with double sink in master leading off to a large walk-in master closet. Bonus room would setup nicely as a home office or could easily be arranged as a fourth bedroom. 3 car attached garage. Check out this beauty today!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $419,000
