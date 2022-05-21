 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $416,874

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $416,874

A versatile open plan w/3 bedrooms, 3 baths, first-floor game room (flex room) + 3-car garage w extra 4' depth. Game/Flex Room w/double window & 12’ vault + Great Room w/4 windows makes these 2 important living spaces feel open & friendly. Much sought after Master Suite flow (Master Bedroom to Master Bath to Master closet to Laundry Room to Utility, & Utility opens to Entry Hall or to Garage). Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, corner pantry and spacious Nook that opens to the covered patio.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Legislature moves to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds

Legislature moves to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds

Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert