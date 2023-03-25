MOTIVATED SELLERS! Life plans have changed! Beautiful newer construction, less than 2 years old, on over half an acre in a highly sought after area! Quaint, quiet neighborhood with a huge private backyard. Vaulted ceilings all over including the entrance, kitchen and dining area, master and a separate vaulted spare bedroom. No expense was spared on this beautiful custom! Crown molding, beautiful tile floors and granite throughout with an open concept living room boasting a cozy fireplace. Natural lighting reigns throughout with floor to ceiling windows! Spacious over-sized kitchen with a large island and a huge walk-in pantry. Tile showers with double sink in master leading off to a large walk-in master closet. Bonus room would setup nicely as a home office or could easily be arranged as a fourth bedroom. 3 car attached garage. Trash service paid for the full year. Comes with 1 year warranty and custom Christmas lights. Check out this beauty today!