KB Homes presents "The Avery". This NEW CONSTRUCTION brick home on a corner lot comes with 3 beds, 3 baths, & an oversized 3 car garage. HUGE BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS! Granite countertops, Walk-in pantry, High-end fixtures & finishes. 14' Vaulted Ceilings w/ Beautiful Wood Beams. Generous Walk-in Closets. Formal dining room, hardwood floors, Oversized Utility room, and Designer cabinets throughout. New Construction and ready for you to call home!
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $404,850
