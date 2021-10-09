 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $399,500

Built by Executive Homes. SIGNATURE STYLE: 3/2.5/3 + Game Room. Premium finishes include hand-scraped red oak wood floors, granite, custom cabinets, stone fireplace, spray-foam insulation, 16 SEER AC, 95% efficient furnace, beautiful A-frame patio & more! MOVE-IN READY. Stained fence, soft water system installed, blinds throughout, ALL WOOD FLOORS, gorgeous landscaping. Broken Arrow schools close to amenities! A can't miss!

