3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $398,000

"Right On the Golf Course" All Done and Move in Ready, Gated Subdivision, Custom New Home on Battle Creek Golf Course, 10' Ceilings, Open Living & Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops throughout home, Knotty Alder Cabinets & Hand Distressed Wood Beams, Oversized Master Bedroom with Glamour Bath w/Custom Tile Shower, Master Closet w/Winter Storage, Utility Room w/Lots of Cabinets, Covered Back Patio w/Golf Course View, Walking Trails w/Water feature throughout neighborhood, Broken Arrow School.