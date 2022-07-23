 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $380,342

The Haven plan is an open floor plan with a high level of Master Suite privacy as the Master is the only bedroom on the main level along with the Study and ½ bath. Master closet has door to Laundry Room. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are on the second level with a full bath and the Game Room. 10' ceiling in the Great Room with fireplace. Kitchen with quartz counters and island, pendant lights over the island, built-in stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. 4' custom drop zone coming in from garage. Tankless WH

