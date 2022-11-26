The Haven plan is an open floor plan with a high level of Master Suite privacy as the Master is the only bedroom on the main level along with the Study and ½ bath. The Great Room, Kitchen and Nook are all open to each other as a wonderful living/entertaining space. Kitchen with quartz counters and island, pendant lights over the island, built-in stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. 10' ceiling in the Great Room with fireplace. Master closet has a door to the Laundry Room. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are on the second level with a full bath and the Game Room. 4' custom drop zone coming in from garage so you don't have to enter the home thru a Laundry Room. Tankless waterheater and video doorbell.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $375,350
