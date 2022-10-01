 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $375,000

Impeccably maintained single story home in Broken Arrow schools! Beautiful grand entry with hardwood flooring, open living room and kitchen, formal office, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, wooden plank ceilings, beamed living area with corner fireplace, split bedroom floor plan, primary suite offers a walk-in shower, separate tub, dual vanity, pass through closet with access to laundry, large covered patio with fireplace, 3 car garage, full brick exterior, neighborhood pool and walking trails.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert