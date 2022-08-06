 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $375,000

  • Updated
One time owner with over 30K in upgrades, greenbelt lot! 3bed| vaulted study| 2.5bath| 2car garage,.11ft extended patio, 4ft garage extension, Quartz countertops, Upgraded backsplash, hardware throughout, lighting, fireplace, wood tile flooring in living areas. New community with Parks, splash pads and walking trails. easy access to dining, Rose District, and major retail and shopping. Enjoy low maintenance living in this better than new home!

