3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $368,900

The Haven plan is an open floor plan with a high level of Master Suite privacy as the Master is the only bedroom on the main level along with the Study and ½ bath. Master closet has door to Laundry Room. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are on the second level with a full bath and the Game Room. 10' ceiling in the Great Room with fireplace. Kitchen with quartz counters and island, pendant lights over the island, built-in stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. 4' custom drop zone coming in from garage. Tankless WH