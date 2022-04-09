 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $359,900

Gorgeous, well maintained, one owner home built in 2019. 3 bed/ 2 bath with open concept living room with large kitchen island, granite counter tops and walk in pantry. Large primary bedroom with a seperate sitting area with a walk in closet. Beautiful outdoor kitchen that boasts gas grill, fire pit and kitchen sink with plenty of room to entertain.

