3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $359,900

Award winning model home now for sale! Lots of beautiful upgrades. The foyer of the Kincaid home plan is very welcoming, with a 15’ ceiling and 3 overhead dormer windows allowing for natural light. Off the Foyer is the Flex Room (Study/Game Room), with a coat closet on the other side. Full bath off the Entry Hall. Hallway leads to the Utility Room, Laundry, Bath and 2 bedrooms. Past the Entry Hall is the Great Room and Kitchen, joined in one large open space with a 12’ ceiling. Large Breakfast Nook/Dining Area with 3 windows and a door to the large covered patio. Large walk-in pantry provides excellent storage space. A type of split plan with all living quarters on one side, and social living spaces on the other. Master Suite with 10' ceiling, dual sink vanity, large walk-in closet. Entry from the Garage is into a Utility Room so you don't have to walk thru a Laundry space. Laundry Room has a coat closet. Linen closet outside of hall bath. Custom mud bench coming in from garage. See the photos! A lot of well thought out details went into the creation of this floor plan with over 30 years of customer input.