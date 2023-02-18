Come view this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage split bedroom plan with an office! Located in one of Broken Arrow's favorite neighborhoods on a great cul-de-sac lot. Full brick home with inviting covered porch welcoming you home to the perfect layout! Large living room with vaulted ceiling open to the spacious kitchen with large island making it the ideal entertaining home. Great flooring throughout, this home boasts of a sprinkler system and an alarm system.