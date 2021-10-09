3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $349,900

New construction in cul-de-sac backing to treed greenbelt in Bristol Ponds! You still have time to make finishing selections if you hurry True custom build with oversized 3 car tandem garage Great room with 14 foot ceilings Lots of custom high end finishes throughout Adorable stone & brick home in gated community w/ ponds and walking trail Approximate completion December 2021 Sitting on one the best lots in the subdivision House features a true dogs room that could be used as a small office Must see