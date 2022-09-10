3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $349,900

Immaculate home nestled in a cul-de-sac with a greenbelt - a must see! This 3 bed, 2 bath home comes with a large flex space that could be used as an office, second living room or converted into a 4th bedroom. HERS rated with several beautiful upgrades throughout including quartz countertops, top of the line carpet and padding, butcher block countertop in laundry, porcelain tile, fenced-in backyard with an extended patio - great for entertaining, and so much more! Don't miss out on this better-than-new home in a family friendly neighborhood with park AND pool!