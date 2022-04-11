Wonderful home in Reflection Ridge at BC. Perfectly maintained 3 bed 2 bath 3 car gar on a corner lot. Flexible Floorplan. Formal Dining & Living. Formal Liv Rm could be office. Gameroom could be 4th bedroom. Beautiful wood kitchen w/island. Neutral colors. New roof 2019. Many system updates incl. newer HVAC. Tons of storage. Coming Soon. No Showings or Offers until 4/9/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $349,500
