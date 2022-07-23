3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $345,000

South Broken Arrow home with an open floor plan with lots of windows letting in beautiful natural light! Large island in the kitchen perfect for entertaining, farmhouse sink, ball bearing kitchen drawers. Raised sinks in bathrooms. Double sink in the second bath. Extended back patio with best greenbelt lot that has an amazing view, direct access to walking trail. Oversized garage. Neighborhood park with playground! Great location in the newer neighborhood of Aspen Crossing I.