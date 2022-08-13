 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $344,158

3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $344,158

New construction Gardenia plan is open & friendly, starting with 10' foyer w wood look ceramic tile floors in Foyer, Great Room, Nook & Kitchen. Kitchen with built-in stainless appliances, quartz counters, large walk-in pantry. Pocket office w french doors off of Great Room is incredibly convenient & well placed. Master Suite is wonderful, with large walk-in closet with door to Laundry Rm and front bedroom hall. 20' wide covered patio is great for enjoying the outside. Come see this home before it sells!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert