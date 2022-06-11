3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $338,501

New construction Gardenia plan is open & friendly, starting w 10' foyer w/crown molding. Open plan w 12' Great Room ceiling. Kitchen w/quartz counters and island, stainless built-in appliances, large walk-in pantry. Pocket office with french doors off of Great Room is incredibly convenient and well placed. Master Suite is wonderful, with large walk-in closet with door to Laundry Rm and front bedroom hall. 20' wide covered patio in great for enjoying the outside. Come see this home. It's almost complete!