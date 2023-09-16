Ready to be located within walking distance of the Rose District? Check out this gorgeous home on a .37 acre lot!! This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with a big walk-in shower and a big walk in closet! Whether you're newly married and starting a family or dwindling down in life this home is perfect to entertain at with an oversized back patio, hot tub hookup and space for it. Chalkboard in the kitchen, painted shiplap, built in entertainment center in living room, all rooms are raised ceilings. The list really goes on and you need to come see for yourself! Owner Agent