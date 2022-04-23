 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $328,900

COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS OR OFFERS UNTIL 4/20. Gorgeous, well maintained, one story home. Open concept living space with 9+ ceilings, crown molding, wood plank tile flooring throughout living space, carpeted bedrooms, large kitchen island, granite countertops, an extended walk-in pantry, split bedroom plan, large master bedroom w/tray ceiling and separate living/office space, mudroom, enclosed back patio w/cedar walls which is great for entertaining. Cul-de-sac, terraced backyard, neighborhood pool.

