3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $328,787

New construction Forsythia plan. Large covered front porch and covered patio. Open Foyer with Study w 2 story ceiling & high dormer windows for natural light. Great Room w 12' vaulted ceiling opens to Kitchen & Breakfast Nook. 12' Vaulted covered patio makes a great view from the Great Room. Very private Master Suite flows into the Master Bath, walk-in Master closet, then Laundry room & exit to garage or enter Kitchen. Master Bath with dual vanities and linen closet. Laundry Room has drop zone/mud bench.

